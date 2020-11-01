Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Southside Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southside Bancshares’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $26.96 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $890.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 318.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

