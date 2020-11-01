Truist Securiti Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.95 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

MRK stock opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,394,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 75,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

