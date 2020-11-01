Truist Securiti Comments on Glacier Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.05.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 29.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 980,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 435,206 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 689,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 326,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

