Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ACCO Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACCO. ValuEngine raised ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Barrington Research began coverage on ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE ACCO opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.05.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,163,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 1,705,931 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 142,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after buying an additional 107,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ACCO Brands by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 872,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 442,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.