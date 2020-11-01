Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Amgen in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the medical research company will earn $15.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $16.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.04 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.58.

Shares of AMGN opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.17 and its 200-day moving average is $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

