Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) – Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Independent Bank Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Independent Bank Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

IBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of IBTX opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3,155.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 155.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

