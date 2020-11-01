Truist Securiti Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.65. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q1 2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $25.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

NYSE ANTM opened at $272.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.75. Anthem has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth $505,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

