Truist Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $310.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist from $285.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

NASDAQ FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98. The firm has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,512 shares in the company, valued at $393,709.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,487 shares of company stock worth $9,557,944 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 328.2% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 729,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $191,129,000 after purchasing an additional 559,367 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 91,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 147,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

