Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the September 30th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 32.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

