Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TPCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Tribune Publishing alerts:

TPCO stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Tribune Publishing has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter. Tribune Publishing had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tribune Publishing by 876.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 935,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 839,452 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,998,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,143 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth approximately $901,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 38.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.