Trex (TREX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Trex has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.21 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Trex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trex alerts:

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Trex has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $81.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Trex from $49.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Trex from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Trex from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.