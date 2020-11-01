Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

Shares of TRMT stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

TRMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tremont Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

