TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC cut TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.10.

TA stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $986.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.53%. Equities analysts expect that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 107,129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 99,846 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 165.4% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 161,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 100,900 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 66.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 104,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

