TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Short Interest Update

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the September 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TRU opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $101.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,702,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in TransUnion by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,348,000 after buying an additional 459,869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $23,911,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TransUnion by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,245,000 after acquiring an additional 245,074 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,206,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,048,000 after acquiring an additional 242,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

