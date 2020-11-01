Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.20 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). 775,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,317,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.80 ($3.59).
A number of research firms have commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.50 ($5.17).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.74.
About Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN)
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
