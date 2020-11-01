Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) (LON:TRN) shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 279.20 ($3.65) and last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59). 775,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,317,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.80 ($3.59).

A number of research firms have commented on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) from GBX 517 ($6.75) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Trainline Plc (TRN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 395.50 ($5.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -15.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 351.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 399.74.

In other news, insider Clare Gilmartin sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23), for a total value of £3,200,000 ($4,180,820.49).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

