Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 83,022 call options on the company. This is an increase of 240% compared to the average volume of 24,418 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,950,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,621.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1,467.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

