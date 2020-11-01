Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,896 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical daily volume of 536 put options.

NASDAQ:PETQ opened at $28.56 on Friday. PetIQ has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.02 million, a P/E ratio of -31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $266.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.20 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PETQ. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 549.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. The company offers prescription pet medications, including products for arthritis, thyroid, and diabetes and pain treatments, as well as heartworm preventatives, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and over-the-counter medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products in various forms comprising spot on treatments, chewables, and collars.

