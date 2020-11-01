Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TXG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$151.28 million during the quarter.

Get Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) alerts:

TXG stock opened at C$17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 80.90. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.79 and a 1 year high of C$25.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.56.

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El LimÃ³n Guajes mining complex and the Media Luna deposit that consists of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TXG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.