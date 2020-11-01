TopBuild (BLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TopBuild to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TopBuild to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BLD opened at $153.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.46. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $191.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.85.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 11,815 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $1,649,137.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,394.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,977 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

