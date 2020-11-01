Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSE:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Tompkins Financial has increased its dividend payment by 14.1% over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Tompkins Financial to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.1%.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.64. Tompkins Financial has a twelve month low of $53.32 and a twelve month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.