Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Increases Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Tompkins Financial has raised its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years. Tompkins Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TMP opened at $55.99 on Friday. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $53.32 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tompkins Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

