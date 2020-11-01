TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) Shares Sold by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its stake in shares of TIM Participações S.A. (NYSE:TSU) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 640,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 235,931 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in TIM Participações were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TIM Participações by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSU opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.01. TIM Participações S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32.

TIM Participações (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.83 million. TIM Participações had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, analysts predict that TIM Participações S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.1841 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from TIM Participações’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. TIM Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 8.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSU. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM Participações from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of TIM Participações in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TIM Participações from $62.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TIM Participações from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TIM Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

TIM SA /BR/ engages in providing mobile telephony, internet, and media telecommunication services. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

