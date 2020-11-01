TheStreet Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.32.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 14.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 1,930.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.