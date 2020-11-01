Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.1% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.11% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $200,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 359,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,503,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,684,029,000 after acquiring an additional 165,895 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 444.8% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Argus increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

