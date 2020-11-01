The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) Stock Holdings Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Unilever Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in The Unilever Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 128.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,336 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Unilever Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Investec downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of NYSE UN opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.62. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Unilever Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

The Unilever Group Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

