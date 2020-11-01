The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Short Interest Up 60.4% in October

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,450,000 shares, a growth of 60.4% from the September 30th total of 5,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TD shares. Barclays downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TD opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.589 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

