The Mosaic (MOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The Mosaic had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Mosaic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Mosaic has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

