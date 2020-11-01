The Marcus (MCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. On average, analysts expect The Marcus to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MCS stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.50. The Marcus has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCS shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of The Marcus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut The Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on The Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of The Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

