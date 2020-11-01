The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the September 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $16.58 on Friday. The India Fund has a 52 week low of $11.13 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 1,422.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 20.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

