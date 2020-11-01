The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.09% of The Hershey worth $27,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. AXA raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,112,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

