The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $351,550.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00.
Shares of HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
