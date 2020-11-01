The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $351,550.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $351,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,867,765.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00.

Shares of HSY opened at $137.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $139.12. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after purchasing an additional 834,014 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,341,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,796,000 after buying an additional 677,623 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 213.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 509,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,058,000 after buying an additional 347,248 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 353.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,069,000 after buying an additional 343,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

