The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives $54.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift bought 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $250,960.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,577.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 6,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

