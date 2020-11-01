The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.13-0.15 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.