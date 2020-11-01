The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRE. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.50 ($70.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €31.84 ($37.46) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is €40.49. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

