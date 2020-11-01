The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 42.86 ($0.56).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 28.03 ($0.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.96).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 577,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £138,513.12 ($180,968.28). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Insiders acquired a total of 1,578,678 shares of company stock valued at $40,893,488 over the last ninety days.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.