The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target to $26.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 229,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after purchasing an additional 858,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 78,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 491,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

