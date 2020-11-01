The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €107.69 ($126.70).

SY1 opened at €105.85 ($124.53) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.09 and its 200-day moving average is €106.20. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

