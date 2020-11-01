The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €53.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.36 ($82.78).

FRA:KGX opened at €66.84 ($78.64) on Thursday. KION GROUP AG has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €61.67.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

