The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Trading Up 6.9% Following Strong Earnings

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 930,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 359,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $87,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $104,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $552.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBBK)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

