The Andersons (ANDE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Andersons to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. On average, analysts expect The Andersons to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Andersons stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Andersons has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $25.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of -127.59 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

