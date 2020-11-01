TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA (OTCMKTS:TGSGY)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

TGSGY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Danske cut shares of TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA provides geoscientific data products and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical multi-client data, including seismic data; and geophysical library, such as gravity, magnetic, seep, geothermal, controlled source electromagnetic, and multi-beam data.

