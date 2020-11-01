Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

