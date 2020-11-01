Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,883 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.14.

In other news, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,323,769.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $144.59 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

