Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 35.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 753,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,726,000 after purchasing an additional 196,747 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 48,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $6,415,883.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,009,508.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ellen Barker sold 19,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $2,498,086.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,262 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,769.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. The company has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

