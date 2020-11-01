Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, a growth of 67.7% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBI. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 109,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $45.00 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

