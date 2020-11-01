Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 5.5% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $379.11 and last traded at $388.04. 41,197,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 80,986,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $410.83.

Specifically, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,527.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total transaction of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,064 shares of company stock worth $56,674,449. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $187.80 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $422.26 and its 200-day moving average is $289.03. The company has a market capitalization of $367.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tesla by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,688 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Tesla by 657.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,060,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Tesla by 381.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 487,480 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,134,000 after purchasing an additional 386,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 255.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 324,126 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $139,053,000 after purchasing an additional 233,030 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

