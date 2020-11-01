Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. Ternium had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $20.02 on Friday. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.