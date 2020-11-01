Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.10 ($3.65).

O2D opened at €2.17 ($2.55) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of €2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

