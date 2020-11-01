Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $405.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.70 EPS.

TFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.90.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $318.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 600 shares of company stock valued at $212,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,999 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

