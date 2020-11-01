Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares fell 9.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $192.14 and last traded at $196.46. 6,053,725 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 3,165,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDOC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.34.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.96, for a total value of $7,378,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,503,726.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $18,151,967 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth about $99,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 35.6% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.